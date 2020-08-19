UrduPoint.com
Americans' Satisfaction With Treatment Of Black People Hits Lowest Level On Record - Poll

More people in the United States now say African-Americans are treated unfairly in six everyday situations then at any point in surveys dating back to 1997, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) More people in the United States now say African-Americans are treated unfairly in six everyday situations then at any point in surveys dating back to 1997, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday.

"These [situations] include visiting stores and neighborhood shops, working, getting healthcare, dealing with the police, and while visiting restaurants, bars, theaters and other entertainment venues," a press release explaining the poll said.

Dealing with the police, such as in traffic incidents, is the only situation with a majority (55 percent) saying black people are treated less fairly. For each of the other five activities, between 31 percent and 37 percent of Americans think black people are treated less fairly than white people.

Majorities of African Americans say they think inequities occur in police dealings, when shopping at a mall, while working and when obtaining healthcare. Half think neighborhood shops are the sites of such discrimination, and nearly as many say the imbalance occurs at restaurants, bars, theaters or other entertainment venues.

The latest poll questioned participants on six situations - shopping in stores, being at work, getting healthcare, dealing with the police and visits to restaurants, bars, theaters and other entertainment venues.

