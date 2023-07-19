Open Menu

Americans Say Religion Less Important - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2023 | 05:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Fewer American adults see religion as highly important, compared to 20 years ago, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday.

The latest poll, conducted June 1-22, found that 58% of Americans rated religion as "extremely important" or "very important," seven percentage points down from the 65% who said the same in the poll held in 2002.

Religion was the only element among eight surveyed (community activities, hobbies, money, work, friends, health and family) that saw a drop in high importance.

This decline was most pronounced among the 18-34 age group, which saw a 15-percentage-point drop to 42%. In comparison, the 35-54 age group saw a 3-percentage-point drop and the 55-and-older group saw an 8 percentage point drop.

The value of religion also fell 12 percentage points among Democrats, while it increased 3 percentage points among Republicans.

