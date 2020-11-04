Americans Set Modern Day Voter Turnout Record With 67% - Elections Project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) An estimated two thirds of Americans eligible to vote have cast ballots in the 2020 US presidential election, the bipartisan United States Elections Project said in a press release on Wednesday.

The release said 159,817,000 Americans have cast ballots, or 66.

8 percent of the population of 239,000,000 citizens who are eligible to vote.

The turnout would likely set a record going back more than a century, according to the American Presidency Project.

The last time an even greater percentage of citizens voted in a US presidential election was in 1900, when slightly more than 73 percent of the citizens voted, the American Presidency Project said.