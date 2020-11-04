UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Americans Set Modern Day Voter Turnout Record With 67% - Elections Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 11:20 PM

Americans Set Modern Day Voter Turnout Record With 67% - Elections Project

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) An estimated two thirds of Americans eligible to vote have cast ballots in the 2020 US presidential election, the bipartisan United States Elections Project said in a press release on Wednesday.

The release said 159,817,000 Americans have cast ballots, or 66.

8 percent of the population of 239,000,000 citizens who are eligible to vote.

The turnout would likely set a record going back more than a century, according to the American Presidency Project.

The last time an even greater percentage of citizens voted in a US presidential election was in 1900, when slightly more than 73 percent of the citizens voted, the American Presidency Project said.

Related Topics

Election Century Vote United States 2020

Recent Stories

'Very serious divergences remain' in EU-UK talks: ..

17 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President discuss frat ..

37 minutes ago

Austria admits security failings over Vienna gunma ..

17 minutes ago

Ivory Coast clash kills two, Ouattara rivals block ..

17 minutes ago

EU, Pakistan call for lasting humanitarian ceasefi ..

17 minutes ago

GB Chief Minister refutes allegations on elections ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.