Americans Set Modern Day Voter Turnout Record With 67% - Elections Project
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 11:20 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) An estimated two thirds of Americans eligible to vote have cast ballots in the 2020 US presidential election, the bipartisan United States Elections Project said in a press release on Wednesday.
The release said 159,817,000 Americans have cast ballots, or 66.
8 percent of the population of 239,000,000 citizens who are eligible to vote.
The turnout would likely set a record going back more than a century, according to the American Presidency Project.
The last time an even greater percentage of citizens voted in a US presidential election was in 1900, when slightly more than 73 percent of the citizens voted, the American Presidency Project said.