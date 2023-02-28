Americans Should Not Worry About Nuclear Situation, US Strongest Force in World - Pentagon

Americans ought not to worry about the global nuclear situation due to the United States maintaining the strongest nuclear force in the world, Director of Operations for the Joint Staff Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims said in congressional hearing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Americans ought not to worry about the global nuclear situation due to the United States maintaining the strongest nuclear force in the world, Director of Operations for the Joint Staff Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims said in congressional hearing on Tuesday.

"We continue to maintain the strongest nuclear force in the world. We continue to monitor the nuclear situation around the world, to include Russia. If I was an American, I would not be worried about the nuclear situation," Sims told the US House Armed Services Committee.

Sims' statement came in response to a question about Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to suspend Russia's participation in the New Straregic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) nuclear arms control treaty.

The United States considers Russia's decision "fixable" should Moscow choose to return to the agreement, Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance Mallory Stewart said on Monday.

The United States is struggling to understand how to bring Russia back into compliance with the treaty, as well as how to convey to Moscow why it is in their interest to comply, Mallory also said.

Other US officials have said that Russia is in no position at present to engage in an arms race with the United States.