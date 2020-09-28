UrduPoint.com
Americans Split On Senate's Endorsement Of New Supreme Justice Nominee Coney Barret - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) US nationals are divided on whether the Senate should support President Donald Trump's nomination of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a fresh poll revealed.

On Saturday, Trump nominated Barrett to replace late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

According to a Morning Consult/Politico poll, 37 percent of respondents said the Senate should vote to confirm Barrett to fill Ginsburg's seat, while 34 percent felt the opposite.

At least 40 percent of respondents said that the Senate should only vote on confirming Barrett if Trump wins in November presidential election, while 39 percent said the vote should take place as soon as possible, regardless of the possible election results, the poll showed.

After Trump announced Barrett's nomination on Saturday, US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden released a statement urging the Senate not to approve Trump's nomination before the November vote.

Earlier this month, US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer at her home in Washington. Before her passing, the US Supreme Court was already stacked with a 5-4 conservative majority.

The Democrats have been highly critical of Trump's intention to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat just weeks before the presidential election.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said earlier this month that the Senate would vote on Trump's pick to replace Ginsburg regardless of criticism by the Democrats. The Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate.

