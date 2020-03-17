UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Americans Trust Health Agencies More Than Trump On Coronavirus Protection: New Poll

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:47 PM

Americans trust health agencies more than Trump on coronavirus protection: new poll

More Americans trust major health agencies and organizations to keep the country safe during the coronavirus pandemic than President Donald Trump, a new poll reveals

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :More Americans trust major health agencies and organizations to keep the country safe during the coronavirus pandemic than President Donald Trump, a new poll reveals.

In the Axios/SurveyMonkey poll, 75 percent of surveyed American adults said that they trust the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 68 percent trust the National Institutes of Health and state health departments, 67 percent trust local emergency management offices, and 66 percent trust the World Health Organization (WHO).

Fewer than half -- 42 percent -- said that they trust Trump to protect the US from a major outbreak. The results were largely skewed along party lines, with 84 percent of Republicans saying they trust Trump over all of the health agencies.

Almost 80 percent of all respondents also said that they are following news coverage of the virus closely. Notably, respondents, who don't get their news from a major news source, have less faith in the various leading health agencies and organizations.

A margin of error for the poll, conducted March 9-10, was not listed, though the survey data was "weighted for age, race, sex, education, and geography using the Census Bureau's American Community Survey to reflect the demographic composition of the United States."There are now over 4,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., with at least 85 deaths reported.

Related Topics

World Education Trump United States March All From Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19: Restaurants, malls, government offices c ..

2 minutes ago

UK Airports May Close in Weeks Due to COVID-19 Wit ..

2 minutes ago

Facebook $100Mln Fund to Help Small Businesses Sur ..

2 minutes ago

EU Expects COVID-19 Vaccine to Come Onto Market in ..

2 minutes ago

Screening of employees of Railways Karachi Divisio ..

6 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority demolishes illegal c ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.