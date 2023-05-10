UrduPoint.com

Americans Trust Health News From Pharmaceutical Firms More Than White House - Poll

Americans have more trust in health information and news from pharmaceutical and insurance companies than from the White House, a new Morning Consult poll showed on Wednesday

"As the U.S. COVID-19 public health emergency expires Thursday, the public has more trust in health information and news from multiple Federal agencies and providers than from the White House, insurance and pharmaceutical companies," the poll said.

Among 15 government groups, health entities and companies, the public has the greatest amount of trust in providers such as doctors and nurses (81%). They are followed by retail pharmacies (69%), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (68%), local governments and health agencies (66%) and state governments and health agencies (63%).

Sixty-one percent of Americans trust the World Health Organization (WHO), while 54% and 53% have trust in pharmaceutical and insurance companies, respectively.

The White House finishes out the rankings, with 51% of those trusting it for health information.

Democrats are more trusting than Republicans in relation to health information coming from government agencies. Seventy-four percent of them trust the White House on health issues, which is twice more than Republicans. At the same time, more than three-fourths of both parties' supporters have trust in hospitals and medical providers.

The poll was conducted from April 27-28 among 2,211 US adults, with an unweighted margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points.

