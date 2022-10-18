Americans' Trust in Media Remains Near Record Low - Poll

The trust Americans have in the media remains near a record low, with those having no trust at all outnumbering for the first time those who have either a great deal or a fair amount of confidence in newspapers, TV and radio, according to a Gallup poll released Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The trust Americans have in the media remains near a record low, with those having no trust at all outnumbering for the first time those who have either a great deal or a fair amount of confidence in newspapers, tv and radio, according to a Gallup poll released Tuesday.

"Just 7% of Americans have 'a great deal' of trust and confidence in the media, and 27% have 'a fair amount,'" Gallup said, noting that this figure (34%) is just two points higher than the 2016 record low. "Meanwhile, 28% of U.S. adults say they do not have very much confidence and 38% have none at all in newspapers, TV and radio. Notably, this is the first time that the percentage of Americans with no trust at all in the media is higher than the percentage with a great deal or a fair amount combined."

Seventy percent of Democrats, 14% of Republicans and 27% of independents say they have a great deal or a fair amount of confidence in the media, but political partisans remain sharply divided in their views of the media, with most Democrats versus few Republicans trusting it.

These divisions are entrenched and show no signs of abating, Gallup said.

For the third straight year, Gallup noted, a majority of Republicans say they have no trust at all in the media. This figure jumped 10% in 2020 and has remained at or near 60% since then. In 2022, 57% of Republicans polled expressed no confidence, with 29% indicating they do not have very much trust in the media.

Meanwhile, independents have a mere 27% confidence in the media, the lowest point in the trend. This is the first time their confidence level has fallen below 30%, researchers said. Forty-one percent of independents say they have no trust at all and 32% have little confidence.

"The current level of public trust in the media's full, fair and accurate reporting of the news is the second lowest on record," the pollster said. "This new confidence reading follows Gallup's historically low confidence in both TV news and newspapers in June and a new low in December's annual rating of the honesty and ethics of television reporters. Newspaper reporters received similarly low ratings in the same poll."