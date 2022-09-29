Americans' Trust in Supreme Court Drops to Record Low - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Forty-seven percent of US adults have trust in the US Supreme Court, dropping 20 percentage points in two years to reach a historic low, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday.

The figure is the lowest by six percentage points since Gallup began tracking trust levels in 1972. The drop was driven largely by Democrats - with just 25%, down from 50% a year ago - reporting a "fair amount" or "great deal" of trust in the court.

The poll also found that a record-high 58% of US adults disapproved of the Supreme Court's performance.

Approval also fell to a record-tying-low of 40%. However, Republican approval has increased to 60% since a year ago.

A record-high 42% of Americans believe the court is "too conservative," with 71% of Democrats and 46% of independents falling in this group. Fifty-eight percent of Republicans say the court's ideology is "about right."

Gallup's annual governance survey was conducted September 1-6.