UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Americans View Biden's, Trump's Summits With Putin Roughly Same Way - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Americans View Biden's, Trump's Summits With Putin Roughly Same Way - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Americans assess President Joe Biden's recent summit with Vladimir Putin roughly the same way as that of former President Donald Trump in 2018, with 36% deeming both events unsuccessful, a fresh poll by Morning Consult revealed on Wednesday.

"Thirty-five percent of voters in the June 18-20 survey described the June 16 meeting between Biden and Putin as successful, compared with 37 percent who said the same following the Helsinki summit in a poll conducted in 2018. The exact same share of voters ” 36 percent ” said either meeting was not successful," a press release summarizing the poll said.

Similarities between the two polls were also featured in the views of Democrats and Republicans. While most Democrats called Biden's meeting successful and said the opposite about Trump's, 55% and 57% respectively, most Republicans said the former leader's summit bore fruit and Biden's meeting was unsuccessful ” 63% and 58%.

"Further underscoring the partisan divide in America is how Democrats and Republicans view Putin in the context of U.S. leadership. In the latest poll, 84 percent of GOP voters have an unfavorable view of Biden, while only 70 percent dislike Putin. That finding dovetails with the post-Helsinki poll from three years ago, when 78 percent of Democratic voters had an unfavorable view of Putin and 86 percent had a sour view of Trump," the press release added.

The poll also revealed that the Putin-Trump summit drew more attention than last week's Geneva meeting, as half of the voters reported hearing a lot about it, which is 15% higher than the share of those who said the same about the Biden-Putin meeting.

Related Topics

Hearing Trump Helsinki Vladimir Putin Geneva Same June Democrats 2018 From Share

Recent Stories

Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali unfollow all their friends, ..

7 minutes ago

Act as UVAS ambassadors, Vice-Chancellors urges fo ..

10 minutes ago

Director General of Dubai Customs tours Terminal 1 ..

13 minutes ago

TBHF reviews 3 humanitarian â€˜Non-Profitsâ€™ in s ..

21 minutes ago

Chief of Defence Forces Kenya visits calls on Nava ..

24 minutes ago

104,184 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.