Americans Want Action on Climate Change, Reject Total Break With Fossil Fuels - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Americans support an array of measures to address climate change but balk at more extreme proposals such as ending the use of fossil fuel as an energy source, a poll by the PEW Research Institute said on Wednesday.

"The public has limited appetite for some of the more dramatic proposed changes to energy consumption, such as phasing out the use of fossil fuels entirely or ending the production of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035," a press release explaining the poll said.

Still, most Americans favor using a mix of energy sources to meet the country's needs- including renewables and fossil fuels - albeit with younger adults more willing than their elders to shun natural gas, oil and coal, the release said.

For example, 43 percent of Generation Z - those born between 1997 and 2010 - believe the US should phase out fossil fuels, as do 42 percent of millennials born from 1981 to 1996.

In contrast, just 25 percent of so called baby boomers, those born in the two decades following World War II, and older adults say the same. Overall, 33 percent favor a complete break with fossil fuels while 64 percent reject the idea, the release added.

Nevertheless, anxiety over climate change yields a large majority (71 percent) saying the Unite States should prioritize alternative energy development compared with 27 percent saying the United States should prioritize expanding fossil fuel production, according to the release.

The poll also showed broad support for many climate-change proposals included in President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan, such as requiring power companies to use more renewables (74 percent favor vs 24 percent oppose), and Federal spending for a nationwide network of charging stations for electric cars (62 vs 36 percent).