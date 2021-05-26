UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Americans Want Action On Climate Change, Reject Total Break With Fossil Fuels - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 09:14 PM

Americans Want Action on Climate Change, Reject Total Break With Fossil Fuels - Poll

Americans support an array of measures to address climate change but balk at more extreme proposals such as ending the use of fossil fuel as an energy source, a poll by the PEW Research Institute said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Americans support an array of measures to address climate change but balk at more extreme proposals such as ending the use of fossil fuel as an energy source, a poll by the PEW Research Institute said on Wednesday.

"The public has limited appetite for some of the more dramatic proposed changes to energy consumption, such as phasing out the use of fossil fuels entirely or ending the production of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035," a press release explaining the poll said.

Still, most Americans favor using a mix of energy sources to meet the country's needs- including renewables and fossil fuels - albeit with younger adults more willing than their elders to shun natural gas, oil and coal, the release said.

For example, 43 percent of Generation Z - those born between 1997 and 2010 - believe the US should phase out fossil fuels, as do 42 percent of millennials born from 1981 to 1996.

In contrast, just 25 percent of so called baby boomers, those born in the two decades following World War II, and older adults say the same. Overall, 33 percent favor a complete break with fossil fuels while 64 percent reject the idea, the release added.

Nevertheless, anxiety over climate change yields a large majority (71 percent) saying the Unite States should prioritize alternative energy development compared with 27 percent saying the United States should prioritize expanding fossil fuel production, according to the release.

The poll also showed broad support for many climate-change proposals included in President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan, such as requiring power companies to use more renewables (74 percent favor vs 24 percent oppose), and Federal spending for a nationwide network of charging stations for electric cars (62 vs 36 percent).

Related Topics

Oil Vehicles Same United States Gas World War From

Recent Stories

Multiple People Dead in Shooting in San Jose, Cali ..

4 seconds ago

Situation in Syria 'Relatively Calm' as Russia Hel ..

6 seconds ago

International Mediation Vital to Resolving Crisis ..

8 seconds ago

PITB to render Citizen Contact Services to TEVTA

13 seconds ago

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

2 minutes ago

CPEC is a flagship project, no compromise on it: D ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.