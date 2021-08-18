UrduPoint.com

Americans Warm To Calls For Gov't Limits On False Information Posted On-Line - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 09:58 PM

Americans Warm to Calls For Gov't Limits on False Information Posted On-Line - Poll

A growing number of US adults now express willingness for the government to restrict posts of false information online, a poll by the Pew Research Center said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) A growing number of US adults now express willingness for the government to restrict posts of false information online, a poll by the Pew Research Center said on Wednesday.

"Roughly half of U.S. adults (48%) now say the government should take steps to restrict false information, even if it means losing some freedom to access and publish content, according to the survey of 11,178 adults conducted July 26-Aug. 8, 2021," a press release explaining the poll said. "That is up from 39% in 2018."

A majority of adults, 59 percent, continue to say technology companies should take steps to restrict misinformation online, even if it puts some restrictions on Americans' ability to access and publish content, the release said.

Around four-in-ten (39%) take the opposite view that protecting freedom of information should take precedence, even if it means false claims can spread.

The balance of opinion on this question has changed little since 2018, the release added.

Partisan divisions on the role of government in policing online content have emerged since 2018, with 60 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents now saying freedom to publish should be protected, even if it means some false information circulates. Nearly as many Democrats (65%) instead say the government should take steps to restrict false information according to the release.

In 2018, 60 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents and 57 percent of Democrats and Democratic leaners - agreed that freedom of information should be prioritized over the government taking steps to restrict false information online, the release said.

The survey has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 1.4 percentage points.

Related Topics

Technology July Democrats 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

Pentagon Defies Court Order to Expedite Citizenshi ..

Pentagon Defies Court Order to Expedite Citizenship for Foreign-Born Soldiers - ..

3 minutes ago
 Germany's Social Democrats Overtake Greens Ahead o ..

Germany's Social Democrats Overtake Greens Ahead of Crucial Election - Poll

3 minutes ago
 Ziaullah reviews security measures of 10th process ..

Ziaullah reviews security measures of 10th procession of Muharram-ul-Haram in Qu ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns tear gas shelling on peaceful Mu ..

Pakistan condemns tear gas shelling on peaceful Muharram procession in IIOJK

14 minutes ago
 China's Third Busiest Port to Reopen Terminal With ..

China's Third Busiest Port to Reopen Terminal Within Few Days - Industry Insider

17 minutes ago
 Afghan Troops Fled to Uzbekistan as Taliban Advanc ..

Afghan Troops Fled to Uzbekistan as Taliban Advanced in About 46 US Aircraft - R ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.