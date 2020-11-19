Americans Warm to Coronavirus Vaccine, 58% Now Willing to Try - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Americans' fear of coronavirus vaccinations has began to ease, even before two vaccine makers announced promising results of trials indicating 95 effectiveness, a new Gallup poll revealed.

"Americans' willingness to be vaccinated against COVID-19 rebounded a bit in October, as seen in Gallup polling conducted before Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna made promising announcements about the likely effectiveness of their coronavirus vaccines. Fifty-eight percent of Americans in the latest poll say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine, up from a low of 50 percent in September," a press release explaining the poll said on Wednesday.

The 42 percent of US adults saying they would not get a vaccine is down from 50% in September, but still indicative of significant challenges ahead for public health and government officials in achieving mass public compliance with vaccine recommendations, the release said.

Democrats showed the largest increase in willingness to get a COVID-19 vaccine, with 69 percent willing compared with 53 percent in September. Democrats have been consistently more likely than Republicans and independents to say they would get a vaccine since Gallup first asked about the issue in July, the release added.

Another significant increase in willingness to get a vaccine is seen in Americans aged 45 to 64, with 49 percent now willing, up from 36 percent in September. However, this age group remains the least likely to say they would get a vaccine, according to the release.