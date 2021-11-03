Americans Warm to Telehealth, 2 in 5 Prefer Virtual Healthcare Over Office Visits - Poll

A 45 percent plurality of US Adults who tried telehealth during the pandemic prefer to remotely access healthcare in the future over traditional in person visits with a doctor or other provider, a Morning Consult poll said on Wednesday

"(Fifty-three percent) of US adults said they'd rather use in-person health care than telehealth moving forward, but that share fell to 45% among those who have used telehealth in the past," a press release explaining the poll said.

Some 40 percent of telehealth users want to continue contacting providers virtually and another 14 percent say they have no preference between the two options, the release said.

Nearly nine in ten telehealth users describe their experience as friendly, easy and affordable, if not always pleasant. Nearly one-in three also view their experience as both rushed and stressful, the release added.

The survey of 2,200 US adults was conducted October 21-23, according to the release.