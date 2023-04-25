Americans waver between skepticism and praise as Biden announces re-election run

Though he won the most votes of any US presidential candidate ever in 2020 -- 81 million -- even many supporters feel unsure about sending the 80-year-old Joe Biden back to the White House for another term

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Though he won the most votes of any US presidential candidate ever in 2020 -- 81 million -- even many supporters feel unsure about sending the 80-year-old Joe Biden back to the White House for another term.

"He's just a little old," Laura Miranda, a 31-year-old from New Jersey, said of the president, who is already the oldest-ever US president. He would be 86 by the end of a second stint in the job.

"But I don't know who else it would be," she said on Tuesday morning in Manhattan, referring to the dearth of other Democratic candidates who have stepped up to take on potential Republican challengers.

"He may be in good health now, but who knows, in six years' time how he's going to be," said voter Steven Hjupp from Connecticut.

"It's a very bleak situation," he said of Democrats' 2024 efforts against possible contenders such as former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida governor Ron DeSantis -- and Donald Trump himself, who has already announced his own bid.

Even voters who approve of Biden's job over the last two years, during which the president has had to tackle Covid, the war in Ukraine, inflation and abortion rows, expressed concerns after he announced his re-election campaign.

"I was a little bit disappointed," said New Jersey finance executive Mike Stroube of Biden's campaign launch video.

"I certainly was hoping that we would have a candidate from the Democratic Party that would have an opportunity to be successful in the race, but I don't have confidence that Biden is that candidate," the 60-year-old added.

"I like what Biden's done. I think he's done a really good job," said 72-year-old Roger Tilton in Washington.

Still, the retiree thinks it's time for Biden to move on.

"I personally wish he wouldn't run again," Tilton said, adding, "Mentally I'm certainly not as acute as I was 20 years ago, and there's no way he is either." - 'Fresh ideas' - Others, however, say Biden's age should not disqualify him if voters think he is otherwise fit for the job.

"As long as you are healthy, and you are able to comprehend and use your head like you're supposed to, age is not a factor," said New York Biden supporter Rodney Grimes, 59.

For Jemima Homawoo, who was out walking near the White House Tuesday morning, if Biden "feels like he's able to do the job, then I think it's perfectly fine." But the 33-year-old contractor still has reservations.

"I would prefer, honestly, if an opportunity was given to someone who is a bit younger and may have fresh ideas for the country," she said.

For Republican supporters, feelings on Biden's candidacy are much more clear-cut.

"I think it's a terrible idea," said Riva Fernandez, in the beach town of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

"I really hope DeSantis wins," the 54-year-old said. "He's the man."