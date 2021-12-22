Americans Widely Distrust Social Media, Want Government to Do More on Privacy - Poll

Almost two thirds of Americans think the federal government should more actively regulate how social media giants tackle privacy issues as they become distrustful of Facebook, TikTok and Instagram, according to a poll conducted by The Washington Post and Schar School out on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Almost two thirds of Americans think the Federal government should more actively regulate how social media giants tackle privacy issues as they become distrustful of Facebook, TikTok and Instagram, according to a poll conducted by The Washington Post and Schar school out on Wednesday.

Sixty-four percent of respondents believe the authorities "should do more" to regulate how internet companies handle privacy issues, while 35% think it should not get more involved. This is a significant change compared with a 2012 Pew Research Center poll which found that only 38% said they want to see more government action on the matter, with a whopping 56% opposing that view.

Only every fifth American expressed trust in Facebook, and 72% said they do not trust the social network.

According to the survey, only Amazon has a positive balance of trust among users (53%), but all other internet giants, including Apple, microsoft, Google, TikTok, WhatsApp and Instagram, face a lack of confidence when it comes to responsibly handling users' personal information and data.

The poll was conducted from November 4-22 among a random national sample of 1,122 adults, including 1,058 internet users.