Americans Will Be Able to Order Free COVID-19 Tests Later in January - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Americans will be able to order free COVID-19 tests later this month, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"We expect to have all contracts awarded within the next two weeks and then Americans will begin being able to order these (COVID-19) tests online later this month," she told journalists.

She added that the White House is "working closely" with manufacturers of these tests to understand what they can ship and when.

The United States saw roughly 1 million new coronavirus infections daily at the start of last week.

Health officials have said 95% of the new cases were related to the Omicron coronavirus variant. The Omicron cases, however, are said to be mild.