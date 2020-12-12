Americans will receive Pfizer vaccine from Monday: official

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Americans will start receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine from Monday after shipping on Sunday, the official in charge of the distribution operation said.

"Expect 145 sites across all the states to receive vaccine on Monday, another 425 sites on Tuesday.

And the final 66 sites on Wednesday, which will complete the initial delivery of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine," said General Gus Perna.

The first push will vaccinate about three million people.