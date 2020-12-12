UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Americans Will Receive Pfizer Vaccine From Monday: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 11:19 PM

Americans will receive Pfizer vaccine from Monday: official

Americans will start receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine from Monday after shipping on Sunday, the official in charge of the distribution operation said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Americans will start receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine from Monday after shipping on Sunday, the official in charge of the distribution operation said.

"Expect 145 sites across all the states to receive vaccine on Monday, another 425 sites on Tuesday.

And the final 66 sites on Wednesday, which will complete the initial delivery of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine," said General Gus Perna.

The first push will vaccinate about three million people.

Related Topics

Sunday All From Million

Recent Stories

Verstappen stuns Mercedes by taking first pole of ..

21 minutes ago

Russian Borei Class Sub Vladimir Monomakh Conducts ..

2 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

2 minutes ago

Football: English Premier League results

2 minutes ago

Bassino wins giant slalom as Shiffrin laments a 'b ..

2 minutes ago

Rich countries' support for children 'totally inad ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.