UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Americans' Willingness To Take COVID-19 Vaccine Plunges 11 Points To 50% - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 11:00 PM

Americans' Willingness to Take COVID-19 Vaccine Plunges 11 Points to 50% - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Acceptance of a COVID-19 vaccine by US adults plunged by 11 percentage points in late September from a month earlier, with half of those surveyed saying they would refuse to be vaccinated, a Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday.

Partisanship possibly triggered by President Donald Trump's announcement that a vaccine could be ready in October likely explained a shift in confidence that a vaccine will be safe, Gallup said in a press release explaining the poll.

"After two months of Democrats being more likely than Republicans to say they would be vaccinated, about half of all political party groups now say they would get the vaccine. This marks a new low among Democrats and independents, while Republicans' interest in getting the vaccine has returned to the levels recorded in July, up from their low point in late August," the release said.

Currently, 53% of Democrats said they would take a vaccine, down from 78 percent a month earlier. That compares with 49 percent of Republicans willing to be vaccinated, up from 37 percent a month earlier. Among independent voters, 49 percent would now decline a vaccine, down from 57 percent, the release added.

"It appears some Americans have lost confidence in the safety of the approval process for the vaccine, and are not merely answering as if a vaccine were literally available right now," the release said

Polls since early August have consistently found young adults to be more willing than than middle-aged and older adults to be vaccinated, according to Gallup.

Related Topics

Trump Young Gallup July August September October Democrats All From

Recent Stories

UAE Space Agency signs Artemis Accords to advance ..

19 minutes ago

Sharjah Economic Development Department passes IS ..

19 minutes ago

Luxurious, lusciously green living: Al Zahia break ..

19 minutes ago

Tunisia reinstates curfews as virus cases mount

2 minutes ago

12 civilians killed in central Mali attack

2 minutes ago

Global oil demand to recover by 2022: Aramco

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.