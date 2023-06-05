UrduPoint.com

Americans With Close Ties To Immigrants View Their Contributions More Positively - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 10:57 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The proximity and interaction with immigrants by other Americans is a key factor in determining their views on a range and impact of immigrant related issues, such as crime, culture and labor issues, Morning Consult said in a new survey Monday.

"While the lion's share of adults say immigration to the United States is worsening the national outlook on the economy, crime, government benefits, taxes and the labor force, the picture is different among those who count an immigrant as a friend or family member," the pollster said. "Among such Americans, a slim 51% majority say immigration has a positive impact on culture, as do pluralities on the economy (41%) and the labor force (45%).

"

Morning Consult said views of immigration's influence on crime, government benefits and taxes move into the most negative category, which lessens among people who have personal relationships with iViews of immigration's impact on crime, government benefits and taxes skew the most negative, though less so among those who have personal relationships with immigrants.

Almost 3 in 5 Americans say immigration is making crime worse, including 49% of those with immigrant friends or family members, according to the findings.

Researchers said the trend extends across the political spectrum, including Democrats, Republicans and independents.

