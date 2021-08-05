UrduPoint.com

Americans Without Guns More Likely To Back National Data Base To Track Weapons - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) US citizens who did not own guns are far more likely to support setting up a national data base to track them than registered weapon owners are, the Pew Research Center reported in a new poll on Wednesday.

"Non-owners are 31 percentage points more likely than gun owners to say they favor creating a Federal database to track all gun sales (77 percent versus 46 percent) and there are similar sized gaps in opinion over banning high-capacity magazines and banning assault-style weapons," the Pew Research Center said.

The analysis is based on a survey that was conducted in April on Americans' attitudes about gun policy and on a June 2021 survey on gun ownership, the Pew Research Center said.

"The June 2021 survey, which was conducted June 14-27 among 10,606 adults, finds that 30 percent of adults say they own a gun, while another 11 percent say they personally do not own a gun but another member of their household does," it said.

Majorities of gun owners say they favor allowing concealed carry in more places and allowing teachers to carry guns in schools, but only about a third of non-owners support these policies, the Pew Research Center added.

