MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The Americas account for more than three quarters of the world's new coronavirus cases as the region struggles to contain the first wave of the pandemic, WHO Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Mike Ryan said Friday.

"Over three quarters of the cases we're seeing globally now are occurring in the Americas.

It's a very, very high and intense period there and it really does come back to being able to implement all of the measures that are needed," he told reporters.

The UN health agency has been monitoring "worrying increases" in Mexico, Brazil and the United States, Ryan said.

"In fact, Mexico, like other countries in North America, never really exited its first surge or first wave. It managed to get some degree of control and the disease has surged again in many places. We've seen that same phenomenon happen in other countries like Brazil, the United States," he explained.