Americas Continue to Account for Most COVID-19 Cases - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The Americas remain ahead of the other parts of the world in terms of COVID-19 cases, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Wednesday.

On Monday, the executive director of the WHO health emergencies program, Michael Ryan, said that South and Central American regions had yet not reached the COVID-19 transmission peak.

"The Americas continue to account for the most cases. For several weeks, the number of cases reported each day in the Americas has been more than the rest of the world put together," Tedros told a virtual briefing.

The WHO chief noted that the organization was particularly worried about seeing accelerating epidemics in some South and Central American countries.

"We also see increasing numbers of cases in the Eastern Mediterranean, South-East Asia, and Africa, although the numbers are much smaller," he added.

According to the WHO Pan American Health Organization, the Americas have 2,949,455, confirmed cases, with the death toll of 165,311.