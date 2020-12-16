UrduPoint.com
Amesbury Poisoning Victim's Family Intends To Sue Russia Over Her Death - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The family of Dawn Sturgess, a UK woman who died after purportedly being exposed to a military-grade nerve agent in the town of Amesbury, is initiating a lawsuit against Russia, The Daily Mirror has reported.

In March 2018, Russian-born former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were the targets of an alleged chemical attack in Salisbury, which the UK blamed on Russia. Both survived, although Sturgess and her partner Charlie Rowley fell ill almost four months later after being exposed to what the UK said was the same nerve agent Novichok, which they reportedly found in a perfume bottle in Amesbury. Rowley survived, while Sturgess, 44, died in hospital several days later.

Sturgess' family has launched proceedings at the High Court under the European Convention on Human Rights, the UK's tabloid reported on Tuesday.

Thus, they get the right to sue in the future, but have yet to lodge papers detailing the case. The family's legal team reportedly plans to sue the Russian Federation, its defense ministry and military intelligence service as respondents.

A London court, the newspaper suggests, could end up ruling on whether Russia had been behind the Briton's death. The court, however, can hear the case only after an inquest is finished, which is expected to happen next year.

Russia has consistently denied all allegations of involvement in the poisonings, stating that the UK has provided no credible evidence proving Moscow's alleged guilt.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said that it was impossible to say whether the nerve agent used in the two incidents had been from the same batch.

