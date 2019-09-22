UrduPoint.com
Amesbury Survivor Rowley Plans To Sue Russia, Demand About $1.3Mln Compensation - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 08:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) Charles Rowley, a UK citizen who was exposed to a military-grade nerve agent in Amesbury last summer, intends to file lawsuit against Russia and demand a compensation of one million Pounds sterling ($1.25 million), media reported on Sunday.

Rowley has already hired a top lawyer, Patrick Maguire, who has represented victims of the 2017 London Bridge and Westminster terror attacks, The Mirror newspaper said.

"This [Amesbury poisoning] has affected my life in a huge way. I want justice," Rowley said, as quoted by the media.

Maguire said that Rowley was still suffering effects from poisoning, bit his main concern was to uncover the truth about the incident.

In April, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Alexander Yakovenko told Sputnik following the meeting with Rowley that the latter did not hold Russia responsible for the incident.

A UK woman Dawn Sturgess and her boyfriend Rowley fell ill in their Amesbury home months after former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia had been found slumped on a park bench. Rowley has recovered, while Sturgess died after a week on life support and was cremated. The two were believed to have touched an object contaminated with the same substance that was used against the Skripals.

On March 4, 2018, the Skripals were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping center in Salisbury. London claimed they were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent Novichok and accused Moscow of staging the attack, provoking a huge international scandal.

