AmСham Chief Believes Sanctions Rhetoric Should Soften After Putin-Biden Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The results of the summit of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden inspire hope for softening of sanctions rhetoric, Alexis Rodzianko, the president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham), told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"I hope this will happen [the sanctions rhetoric will decrease] ...

If we look at the history of sanctions, the pace of introduced sanctions in fact slowed down in the past two years. Even under [US President] Joe Biden, there were some sanctions, but they were rather symbolical. It seems to me there are such plans [to scale down sanctions rhetoric] and I hope it will continue," Rodzianko said after the top-level Russian-US negotiations.

The AmCham head emphasized that the presidents focused on joint plans rather than differences at the summit.