Amid A Power Struggle At Top, Bolivians Struggle To Survive
Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2024 | 01:10 PM
La Paz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Margarita Avila, a 66-year-old grocery seller, casts a stoic look at some of the closed stalls in the market where she works in La Paz.
"We've had some beautiful years," she says. "We knew how much we were going to earn, how much we had to spend."
But now, a shortage of Dollars and widespread protests amid a power struggle between the incumbent president and his predecessor have plunged Bolivians into a state of perpetual uncertainty.
"There is nothing to save. Everything is day-to-day," said Avila, standing before racks of unsold products. "prices go up overnight.
"And with all the fighting, they no longer care about us," she adds, referring to the dispute between ex-president Evo Morales and his successor, President Luis Arce.
For more than a year, Morales has been battling to wrest control of the left from Arce, his former economic minister, whom he now accuses of using the justice system to "ban" him from next year's elections.
Both men belong to the governing Movement for Socialism (MAS) party, split between "Evo-ist" and "Arce-ist" wings.
"There are multiple crises," said political scientist Daniel Valverde of Gabriel Rene Moreno University, "with the largest probably the political one, which has deepened all the others."
On Thursday, thousands of ordinary Bolivians -- merchants, artisans, transport and health workers and housewives -- took to the streets of the capital to demand urgent action on the economic crisis.
