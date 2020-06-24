UrduPoint.com
Amid Grim Outlook, IMF Says Things Could Get Better, Or Worse

Amid grim outlook, IMF says things could get better, or worse

Coronavirus shutdowns have made the IMF's global outlook grim this year, but the fund said Wednesday if things go right, recovery could come sooner -- though the situation could also become worse

The latest forecasts in the IMF's World Economic Outlook project a global contraction of 4.9 percent, followed by a recovery of 5.4 percent in 2021.

But the report, which acknowledged the high levels of uncertainty around the forecast, offered two alternative scenarios, one of which allows for the possibility the downturn might not be quite as terrible.

- A second outbreak - One possibility is a second major outbreak takes place in early 2021, with new measures imposed to contain the spread that would be less disruptive than those used this year.

But even with additional fiscal support from governments, "the outbreak is assumed to cause further longer-lived damage to the supply side of economies (scarring) starting in 2022, as increased bankruptcies lead to capital destruction, temporary slowing in productivity growth and a temporary increase in trend unemployment.

" In that case, the global economy would see growth of just 0.5 percent in 2021.

- A faster recovery - The other possibility is that the recovery is faster than forecast, as effective containment of the virus leads to "less precautionary behavior by households and firms once the lockdowns are lifted."It also assumes governments continue the spending measures to support businesses and households with "no partial rollback in response to the improved outlook."That would mean a smaller downturn in 2020 of 4.5 percent, and a faster recovery next year, with 8.4 percent global growth.

