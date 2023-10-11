Open Menu

Amid Hay Fever Challenges, Japan To Cut Down Cedar Forests Near Major Cities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2023 | 12:00 PM

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The Japanese government on Wednesday said it plans to step up the reduction and replacement of cedar and cypress trees, a source of pollen known to trigger hay fever which causes allergies for millions of people in Japan.

The government would initially focus on areas ringing major cities, such as Tokyo and Osaka, and cut down 70,000 hectares of forest annually over the next 10 years, higher than the current annual removal rate of 50,000 hectares, according to a hay fever-themed ministerial meeting held at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The package compiled at the meeting also included initiatives to introduce machines that can chop down trees more efficiently, improve cedar timber distribution facilities and create a system for releasing data regarding the use of domestic timber among home builders within fiscal year 2023, national news agency Kyodo reported.

Regarding the use of immunotherapy medicines for alleviating allergy symptoms, the government will work on securing raw materials and help increase production to ensure sufficient supply for 500,000 people from 2025 onward, up from the current 250,000, the report added.

