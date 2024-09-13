Amid Mounting Crises, UN Chief Calls For ‘culture Of Peace’, Global Unity
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 11:50 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday urged everyone around the world to “cultivate a culture of peace”
as global conflicts escalate, divisions deepen and crises mount.
Speaking at the annual Peace Bell Ceremony UN Headquarters in New York, he said, "We come together today to sound the call for peace."
At the same time, the UN chief warned that war is spreading, inequalities are growing, and new technologies are being weaponized without safeguards.
“International institutions must be better positioned to respond,” Guterres stressed.
The Secretary-General’s appeal comes ahead of a pivotal moment for global cooperation.
Later this month, world leaders will gather for the Summit of the Future, a landmark event aimed at tackling pressing challenges impacting human rights, climate change and security, military technology – and efforts to get the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) back on track.
“We have a chance for change…in short, we must ‘cultivate a culture of peace’,” he emphasized.
That, Guterres added, is also the theme of this year’s International Day of Peace, which will be marked on 21 September.
“It is a cause all us devotees of peace and justice must rally behind, this day and everyday – through the Summit of the Future and beyond,” he said.
Establishing the International Day in 1981, the General Assembly declared that it should be devoted to commemorating and strengthening the ideals of peace both within and among all nations and peoples.
Two decades later, in 2001, the General Assembly further designated the International Day as a time of non-violence; calling for ceasefires worldwide.
Also speaking at the ceremony, Philemon Yang, President of the 79th session of the General Assembly, underscored the need to restore trust and solidarity among nations.
He noted conflicts and crises mounting - from Ukraine and Gaza to Sudan, Myanmar, Haiti and elsewhere - adding that people are “desperately looking for a glimmer of hope”.
“Let us ring the Peace Bell today and send a message of hope for peace. Let us work towards tolerance and dialogue,” he urged.
In so doing, we can also accelerate progress towards sustainable development and ensure universal respect for the human dignity of everyone, everywhere, he added.
The ceremony included the traditional ringing of the Peace Bell, which was cast in the 1950s from coins and medals donated by people all over the world, including the Pope, as a symbol of hope for peace.
The Bell is rung twice a year: on the first day of spring, at the Vernal Equinox, and to commemorate the International Day for Peace.
The Peace Bell has also sounded on other special occasions, such as on 26 April 2011 to mark 25 years since the devastating Chernobyl nuclear reactor accident.
Recent Stories
United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus
Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case
South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan
Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told
Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
More Stories From World
-
WHO gives mpox vaccine 'pre-qualification' approval2 hours ago
-
Boeing workers strike after rejecting contract2 hours ago
-
Tanzania police ban opposition protest2 hours ago
-
Spain tries to calm spiralling row with Venezuela2 hours ago
-
Germany joins pushback to EU anti-deforestation law2 hours ago
-
Comoros president wounded in knife attack: sources close to presidency2 hours ago
-
Sinaloa cartel co-founder 'El Mayo' pleads not guilty in NY court2 hours ago
-
Justin Timberlake given community service in drunk driving case: US media2 hours ago
-
Guardiola 'happy' Man City hearing finally set to start4 hours ago
-
London exhibition honours 'human stories' of migrants5 hours ago
-
Guardiola 'happy' Man City hearing finally set to start5 hours ago
-
Zelensky announces 49 Ukrainian POWs returned to Kyiv5 hours ago