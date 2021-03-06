UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amid Pandemic, Americans Are Saving More -- Especially The Wealthy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 12:07 AM

Amid pandemic, Americans are saving more -- especially the wealthy

The coronavirus pandemic has wiped out millions of jobs in the United States, but it's had the unexpected effect of increasing savings rates among Americans, especially wealthy people stuck at home and forced to give up travel and entertainment

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ):The coronavirus pandemic has wiped out millions of jobs in the United States, but it's had the unexpected effect of increasing savings rates among Americans, especially wealthy people stuck at home and forced to give up travel and entertainment.

Along with the dramatic reduction in leisure spending, things like government stimulus checks, unemployment benefits and the suspension of monthly loan repayments for more modest earners have swelled the bank accounts of Americans who are usually known to be crumbling under debt.

Americans have accumulated $1.8 trillion in excess savings in the 11 months since the start of the pandemic, according to figures released this week by Barclays and Oxford Economics.

"And, we estimate that this number could rise to $2.5 trillion by this summer," Gregory Daco, chief US economist at Oxford Economics, told AFP.

The savings rate of Americans, which averaged seven to eight percent before the crisis, spiked to a record 33 percent in April 2020, thanks to a massive $2.2 trillion Covid relief package for households and businesses, according to Bureau of Economic Analysis data.

The savings rate was holding at 13.7 percent at the end of December, though decreasing as various forms of aid expired.

It jumped in January to 20.5 percent after $600 stimulus checks were included in a $900 billion plan adopted by Congress at the end of December.

And, it could rise again this spring, as lawmakers consider the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion relief package.

Overall, the savings trend has highlighted the disparities between rich and poor in the United States, with wealthy households saving much more than families of modest means who have been hardest-hit by job losses and have used stimulus money mostly to pay bills.

The richest Americans were generally able to maintain their jobs through teleworking -- their income has remained constant while spending has plunged, resulting in excess savings.

"About four-in-ten Americans (42 percent) say they have been spending less money than usual since the pandemic began, and that is especially the case among upper-income adults," according to a survey of 10,334 Americans by the Pew Research Center, released Friday.

Some 53 percent of higher-income Americans reported spending less, compared with 43 percent of middle-income and 34 percent of low-income people.

While financially secure people were unable to spend on leisure and travel, low-income Americans reported spending less because they were worried about personal finances.

- Euphoric consumption? - "Many Americans were already struggling to save money before the coronavirus outbreak hit," Pew said, with 47 percent of low-income adults unable to save, compared to 25 percent for those who are middle-income.

Only eight percent of upper-income Americans had the problem.

Saving rates were even more unequal when broken down by race, with 38 percent of Black adults saying they are usually not able to save, compared with 31 percent of Hispanics, 27 percent of white respondents and 19 percent of Asians, the Pew data showed.

The fundamental question remains: whether the record savings rate will boost consumption in the United States, where consumer spending is historically the driver of the economy.

Before the pandemic, it represented two-thirds of the GDP.

"Our outlook assumes a fairly rapid acceleration in household spending in the coming year and we make the explicit assumption that households will draw down on accumulated saving in the process," Barclays economists said.

They noted the potential "for a substantial rebound in consumption post-pandemic if households experience higher benefits - akin to "euphoria" - from consuming after a period of deprivation."Daco is not so sure. While he anticipates a rebound in consumer activity, he noted that spending on things like travel probably won't skyrocket to a rate that would make up for a year's shortfall.

"Are we going to take all the trips that we would have liked to take last year, in addition to those planned once the pandemic is over? Are we going to travel in business or first class on the pretext that we have more money tucked away?" he asked. "Not necessarily."

Related Topics

Loan Business Poor Driver Job Bank Oxford United States Money January April December Congress 2020 All From Government Race Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Foreign Spectators Likely to Miss Tokyo Olympics a ..

18 minutes ago

RDIF Delegation Discussed Sputnik V Vaccine With A ..

18 minutes ago

No Traces of Explosion Found at Helicopter Crash S ..

18 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan to hear Ali Gillan ..

18 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 9 more positive for COVID-19 v ..

18 minutes ago

UN Calls on Algeria to Stop Violence Against Hirak ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.