Open Menu

Amid Reports Of Coup, State Dept. Says Blinken Spoke To Nigerien President

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 04:20 AM

Amid Reports of Coup, State Dept. Says Blinken Spoke to Nigerien President

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The US State Department said Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Niger's president in a statement that came out as reports surfaced the African leader had been removed by the military.

The military of Niger appeared on national television and said that President Mohamed Bazoum had been removed and the borders of the country were closed, Reuters reported.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum. The Secretary conveyed the unwavering support of the United States for President Mohamed Bazoum and Niger's democracy.

He emphasized that the United States stands with the Nigerien people and regional and international partners in condemning this effort to seize power by force and overturn the constitutional order. Secretary Blinken underscored that the strong US economic and security partnership with Niger depends on the continuation of democratic governance and respect for the rule of law and human rights," the release said on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Democracy United States Niger TV

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coor ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coordinator for Independent Assess ..

3 hours ago
 24 killed in Senegal bus crash

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

5 hours ago
 PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhamm ..

PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

5 hours ago
 Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in N ..

Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in National Currencies - BRICS Ban ..

5 hours ago
 PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam' ..

PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam's new novel

5 hours ago
 Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

5 hours ago
Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almo ..

Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almost Equal - Poll

5 hours ago
 CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

5 hours ago
 US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling ' ..

US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling 'Fine' After Falling Silent at ..

5 hours ago
 New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

5 hours ago
 Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Put ..

Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Putin

5 hours ago
 Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Po ..

Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Points Added

5 hours ago

More Stories From World