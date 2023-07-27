Amid Reports of Coup, State Dept. Says Blinken Spoke to Nigerien President

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The US State Department said Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Niger's president in a statement that came out as reports surfaced the African leader had been removed by the military.

The military of Niger appeared on national television and said that President Mohamed Bazoum had been removed and the borders of the country were closed, Reuters reported.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum. The Secretary conveyed the unwavering support of the United States for President Mohamed Bazoum and Niger's democracy.

He emphasized that the United States stands with the Nigerien people and regional and international partners in condemning this effort to seize power by force and overturn the constitutional order. Secretary Blinken underscored that the strong US economic and security partnership with Niger depends on the continuation of democratic governance and respect for the rule of law and human rights," the release said on Wednesday.