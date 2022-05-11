UrduPoint.com

Amid Reports Of Likely Nuke Test By North, South Korean President Calls Security Situation 'tough'

The South Korean president on Wednesday said the security situation in the region is "tough" after reports of North Korea resuming its nuclear program, local media reported

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The South Korean president on Wednesday said the security situation in the region is "tough" after reports of North Korea resuming its nuclear program, local media reported.

Speaking during his first meeting with senior presidential secretaries, Yoon Suk-yeol called for close monitoring of the situation.

"The security situation is tough. Foreign countries are worried, and there's talk of a resumption of nuclear tests, so I think you will have to closely monitor the effects not only on security but also on other areas of state affairs in case such a situation arises and make preparations," Yonhap news Agency quoted Yoon as saying.

Yoon took oath as the new president of the country on Tuesday at a time when South Korea is facing tough economic and security challenges.

His statement came amid growing tensions and reports that the North could move for another nuclear test after numerous missile drills, including an intercontinental ballistic missile this year.

