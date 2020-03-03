Amid tales of torture, Modi just offers his social media accounts to women

(@fidahassanain)

The local media say that Indian capital has become the worst place for women as they are frequently raped and tortured by the culprits but no action is taken against them.

NEW DEHLI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2020) Amid frequent incidents of rape and torture on female students protesting against Citizenship laws in Indian capital New Dehli, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to give away his social media accounts to inspiring women on upcoming Women Day here on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote: “This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.

He asked the women in his tweet to share their inspiring stories.

“Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #shelnspiresUs.

Indian Prime Minister Modi made this offer at the moment when the entire machinery of the state, especially the police under his premiership is involved in torture and violence against women in Indian capital.

India is the top most worst state in South Asia where the women and girls are frequently raped and subjected to torture and discrimination in all walks of life. The minority women, especially the Muslims women do not have space in the main stream life in India.

Two weeks ago, Dehli police tortured Jamia Millia Islamia’s students in New Dehli just for protesting against Modi government over discriminatory citizenship laws.

According to local media reports, over 50 people were killed and hundreds others injured since last Sunday after Hindu extremists attacked on Muslims, set the mosques and their shops on fire in India capital.