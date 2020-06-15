Amid tensions with China, Rajnath says India is “no more weak”

(@fidahassanain)

Tensions between India and China have gone high due to a border dispute in the eastern Ladakh region as both sides’ armies moved heavy weaponry and equipment to their base camps near the disputed territory.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2020) Amid tensions with China on Ladakh, Indina Defence MinisterRajnath Singh that the country would no longer compromise on its “national pride” and that it was not 'weak' anymore.

He said Indian government would not keep the parliament or anyone in the dark about the ongoing standoff with China, adding that the details of the evolving situation would be shared at an appropriate time.

He was addressing a virtual rally in occupied Kashmir, stated that the

"I want to make it clear that we will not compromise with national pride under any circumstance,” said Rajnath, pointing out that India was no longer a weak India.

He said their strength in national security had gone up but this strength did not meant to frighten anyone but to secure their homeland.

China, he said, wanted to resolve its dispute with India through talks, and that the Indian government also held a similar view.

“It is our effort to defuse the tussle between India and China through military and diplomatic level talks,” he said, adding that the both sides were engaged in military-level dialogue.

Indian military sources were quoted in the Indian media saying China was pushing in artillery, infantry combat vehicles and heavy military equipment in its rear bases near the Line of Actual Control or LAC in eastern Ladakh.

The report had stated that the Indian Army is doing the same and deploying additional troops along with heavy machinery at the border.

India claimed Chinese troops aggravated tensions by moving into the Pangong Tso and Galwan Valley areas earlier this month. India said the Chinese Army bolstered its presence in Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie areas as well where disputes were known to take place between the two sides.

On May 6, the troops from both sides clashed and hurled stones at each other. There had been long-running border tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours, with a bitter war fought over India´s northeastern-most state of Arunachal Pradesh in 1962.