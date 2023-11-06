Open Menu

Amid The Rubble, Desperate Gazans Look For Survivors

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2023 | 08:00 AM

Amid the rubble, desperate Gazans look for survivors

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) "Are there any survivors?" shouted Said al-Najma, as he tried to shift the blocks of concrete strewn across the road after another night of Israeli bombings that reduced houses to rubble.

Seven multi-storey buildings in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the centre of the Gaza Strip were razed in the strikes on Saturday night, killing 45 people, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Among them are four of video-journalist Mohammed Alaloul's children, as well as four of his brothers, and several of his nieces and nephews.

Over 9,700 Palestinians, also mostly civilians, have been killed in Israel's response to the attack, according to the Hamas-run ministry.

After the latest strike, Alaloul's neighbour Najma and dozens of other residents work to clear the debris to find survivors among the fallen slabs of concrete, covered in large patches of blood.

But often all they find are bodies or shredded remains.

