Amid the ruins, a daily fight to survive in Gaza

Rafah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Every morning at 8:00 am, Amal al-Robayaa leaves the UN school where she has taken refugee with her extended family since war broke out in Gaza, on a mission to find food.

"It's the first thing I think about when I wake up: how am I going to feed the children today?" she told AFP.

The mouths to feed include her husband, six children, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.

Under the constant threat of bombardment in Gaza since October 7, Robayaa's daily struggle to support her family has become a deadly assault course.

She picks through the rubble between the school and her home in Shabura neighbourhood of Rafah in the south of Gaza, where she hopes to find neighbours with some flour to make bread.

Her 24-year-old son Suleiman races to a nearby bakery first thing to grab a number in line, before hurrying to a water point.

"I try to fill a canteen or two with water before getting back to the bakery before it opens," Suleiman told AFP.

The tiring task "takes two hours, when you're lucky, but more often four or five", he said.

There is no guarantee of success at the end, either. "We take turns in the line. Two days ago, I waited in the line for four-and-a-half hours and when it was my turn, they told me there was no bread left. I begged them to give me just a few pieces for the children but they refused," said his mother.