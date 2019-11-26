UrduPoint.com
Amina Ansari's Work Attracting Large Number Of Visitors At Art Festival 2019

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 08:43 PM

Amina Ansari's work attracting large number of visitors at Art Festival 2019

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :British Asian artist, Amina Ansari's artwork exhibition at the ongoing 13-day long International Islamabad Art Festival 2019 is attracting a large number of visitors here at Sir Syed Complex.

Amina Ansari was born in London, studied at Central Saint Martins, London College of Printing and National College of Arts in Lahore, Pakistan.

Her�art work�takes a critical view of personalities and social justice and cultural issues in human figures on canvases.

She has been fascinated by culture and history of East, from where her family came to Britain, and the West where she was born and spent most of her life.

Amina has on credit the longest running exhibition at the BBC, Bush House London in Nov 2002 to Oct 2003 on the 70th Anniversary of the World Service.

She has been awarded Nazia Hasan Foundation Award at the House of Commons. In September 2004, her work was shown and sold for Charity in the largest Asian exhibition known as 'Sakhi' in Manhattan, New York. This Organisation is known for helping Asian women, with a background of violence and abuse.

She was one of the ten winners from 'Seventh Annual Young Artists' exhibition entitled as 'RED HOT', at Alhamra Art Gallery, in Lahore, April 2011.

Her work was also shown at the contemporary art exhibition 'Concert of Colours' at Omani Society for Fine Arts October 2011 and received much acclamation.

