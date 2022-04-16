Amir, Deputy Amir Qatar felicitates PM Shehbaz Sharif

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2022 | 11:45 AM

Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad have felicitated Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on taking oath of the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan

The Amir of Qatar, in a felicitation message, expressed good wishes, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release on Saturday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that both the brotherly countries were tied together in bonds of brotherhood and affection.

He observed that Qatar had been a second home to a large number of Pakistani diaspora.

The prime minister also expressed his gratitude to the Amir of Qatar for taking keen interest in supporting Pakistan in the difficult times and said that they held him in high esteem.

He resolved that they would take the bilateral ties between the two countries to the new trajectory and observed that with provision of low-priced LNG, Qatar had remarkably assisted in shaping the bright future of Pakistan.

The prime minister also warmly reciprocated the felicitation messages of the Amir and Deputy Amir of Qatar and conveyed his good wishes.

