Open Menu

Amir Of Kuwait Meets President Of Qatar Olympic Committee

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Amir of Kuwait Meets President of Qatar Olympic Committee

Kuwait, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met with President of Qatar Olympic Committee and Senior Vice-President of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani at the Bayan Palace.

The meeting was attended by President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach, President-Elect of the IOC Kirsty Coventry, several IOC Members, and senior officials from across the GCC.

The meeting took place ahead of two major events in the regional and continental sporting Calendar: the 37th Meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council for Presidents of the National Olympic Committees, and the 45th General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), both of which are hosted by Kuwait and attended by senior officials from the regional and international Olympic movement.

Recent Stories

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victor ..

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..

46 minutes ago
 NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Se ..

NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..

2 hours ago
 Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

2 hours ago
 US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

3 hours ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

3 hours ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

3 hours ago
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

4 hours ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

4 hours ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

4 hours ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

6 hours ago

More Stories From World