Amir Of Kuwait Meets President Of Qatar Olympic Committee
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2025 | 05:30 PM
Kuwait, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met with President of Qatar Olympic Committee and Senior Vice-President of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani at the Bayan Palace.
The meeting was attended by President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach, President-Elect of the IOC Kirsty Coventry, several IOC Members, and senior officials from across the GCC.
The meeting took place ahead of two major events in the regional and continental sporting Calendar: the 37th Meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council for Presidents of the National Olympic Committees, and the 45th General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), both of which are hosted by Kuwait and attended by senior officials from the regional and international Olympic movement.
