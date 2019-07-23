Amman, Ankara Discuss Need for Mitigation of Tensions in Gulf Region

(@imziishan)

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has discussed with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu the need to mitigate the tensions in the Persian Gulf and establish a dialogue, the statement issued by Jordan's Foreign Ministry read

AMMAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Jordan 's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has discussed with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu the need to mitigate the tensions in the Persian Gulf and establish a dialogue, the statement issued by Jordan's Foreign Ministry read.

"The ministers Safadi and Cavusoglu confirmed the need for de-escalation and importance of a dialogue for the solution of the crisis based on peace in the region. The regional relations are based on the respect for the neighbors and non-interference," the document seen by Sputnik read.

Tensions in the Gulf region have been on the rise over past several months. Most recently, on Friday, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the Stena Impero UK oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz over what it described as a breach of international maritime regulations.

Several other oil tankers have been attacked in the Hormuz since May. The United States and its allies blamed Iran for the incidents, while Tehran has denied its involvement.

Following the incidents, Washington began building up its military presence in the Persian Gulf. According to the Pentagon, an aircraft carrier strike group, Patriot missiles, B-52 bombers, F-15 fighters and USS Mason destroyer were ordered to the region.

Meanwhile, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday that France was working with its key EU allies to form a maritime security mission in the Persian Gulf. UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt proposed sending a European maritime security force as a response to Tehran's actions.