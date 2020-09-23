Amman denies EU-sanctioned company Jordanian

Amman on Tuesday denied responsibility for a shipping company that has been slapped with EU sanctions for breaching a UN arms embargo on war-ravaged Libya, saying the firm is not Jordanian

Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Amman on Tuesday denied responsibility for a shipping company that has been slapped with EU sanctions for breaching a UN arms embargo on war-ravaged Libya, saying the firm is not Jordanian.

On Monday, the European Union imposed sanctions on three companies, including Med Wave Shipping, which the bloc said was from Jordan.

But foreign ministry spokesman Daifallah al-Fayez said the firm "is not a Jordanian company, is not registered in Jordan and is not present on Jordanian soil.

" Fayez said authorities found no trace of the company at the address of its supposed headquarters in the Jordanian capital.

"This company did not exist there," he said in a statement, adding that Amman was committed to the UN weapons ban.

Libya has endured almost a decade of violent chaos since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed veteran dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

The North African nation is split between rival forces each backed by foreign powers.