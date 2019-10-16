UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amman Denies Israeli Media Reports On Jordan's Renewed Lease Of Two Enclaves - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 09:23 PM

Amman Denies Israeli Media Reports on Jordan's Renewed Lease of Two Enclaves - Ministry

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry denied on Wednesday Israeli media reports regarding the kingdom's decision to renew and extend the lease of two enclaves, the border lands of Baqoura (Naharayim) and the settlement of Al-Ghamr (Tzofar).

AMMAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The Jordanian Foreign Ministry denied on Wednesday Israeli media reports regarding the kingdom's decision to renew and extend the lease of two enclaves, the border lands of Baqoura (Naharayim) and the settlement of Al-Ghamr (Tzofar).

Earlier in the day, Israel's Channel 13 reported that Jordan's King Abdullah II has agreed to extend the lease of the southern Dead Sea area of Al-Ghamr.

"The Foreign Ministry denied the validity of what was published by the Israeli media about the Kingdom's approval to renew and extend the use of Baqoura and Al-Ghamr areas," the ministry's spokesman, Sufyan Qudah, wrote on Twitter.

The diplomat added that the kingdom's decision from October 12, 2018 "to terminate the work of Baqoura and Al Ghamr is final and definitive."

According a press release released by the Foreign Ministry and obtained by Sputnik, there would be no renewal or extension of the lease under the 1994 Jordanian-Israeli peace treaty, within which Israeli was allowed to use the land for 25 years.

The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1994 after signing a bilateral peace treaty. Jordan is one of the few countries in the middle East that have relatively stable and working economic and political cooperation with Israel.

Related Topics

Dead Israel Twitter Middle East October Border 2018 Media From

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates ‘Good Thebes-Urba ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler visits Frankfurt Book Fair

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler attends announcement of EAACL Shortl ..

26 minutes ago

Dr Moeed assumes charge as SPPC chairman

3 minutes ago

266 gangs arrested, Rs 139m recovered in Multan

3 minutes ago

Turkey's Operation in Syria to End When 'Terrorist ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.