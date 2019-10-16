(@FahadShabbir)

AMMAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The Jordanian Foreign Ministry denied on Wednesday Israeli media reports regarding the kingdom's decision to renew and extend the lease of two enclaves, the border lands of Baqoura (Naharayim) and the settlement of Al-Ghamr (Tzofar).

Earlier in the day, Israel's Channel 13 reported that Jordan's King Abdullah II has agreed to extend the lease of the southern Dead Sea area of Al-Ghamr.

"The Foreign Ministry denied the validity of what was published by the Israeli media about the Kingdom's approval to renew and extend the use of Baqoura and Al-Ghamr areas," the ministry's spokesman, Sufyan Qudah, wrote on Twitter.

The diplomat added that the kingdom's decision from October 12, 2018 "to terminate the work of Baqoura and Al Ghamr is final and definitive."

According a press release released by the Foreign Ministry and obtained by Sputnik, there would be no renewal or extension of the lease under the 1994 Jordanian-Israeli peace treaty, within which Israeli was allowed to use the land for 25 years.

The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1994 after signing a bilateral peace treaty. Jordan is one of the few countries in the middle East that have relatively stable and working economic and political cooperation with Israel.