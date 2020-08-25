UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amman Hosts 3rd Jordan-Iraq-Egypt Summit On Trilateral Cooperation - Royal Hashemite Court

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 08:10 PM

Amman Hosts 3rd Jordan-Iraq-Egypt Summit on Trilateral Cooperation - Royal Hashemite Court

The Jordanian capital of Amman hosted on Tuesday a trilateral summit between King Abdullah II, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, the kingdom's Royal Hashemite Court said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Jordanian capital of Amman hosted on Tuesday a trilateral summit between King Abdullah II, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, the kingdom's Royal Hashemite Court said.

Earlier in the day, Egypt's Youm7 newspaper reported that Sisi had left for Amman to participate in trilateral negotiations that aims to boost cooperation between the three countries.

"His Majesty King Abdullah II, President of #Egypt Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Prime Minister of #Iraq Mustafa Al Kadhimi, hold a trilateral summit in Amman, at Queen Alia International Airport," the court wrote on Twitter.

The meeting has discussed the latest developments in the middle East region, as well as issues of mutual concern and ways of economic, trade and investment cooperation between the three sides, an official statement, published by the court, said.

According to Abdullah II, the Palestinian issues still remains the core one in the region. The king reiterated its call for a two-state solution "that ends the Israeli occupation and leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines."

The king noted that the subject of food security will be the biggest challenge in 2021 and also called on the parties to coordinate efforts to cope with rapid developments in the region and attempts of foreign interference.

The first summit between the sides was held in March 2019, and the second one in New York in September of the same year.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Egypt Twitter Amman Same New York Middle East March June September 2019 Airport Court

Recent Stories

Asia need to be vigilant toward spillover of India ..

5 minutes ago

SEC approves resumption of government activities

10 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues notice to NAB in Anwar Majeed ..

6 minutes ago

Telephone call between UAE and Israel Defense Mini ..

25 minutes ago

GTA dnata set to launch Vancouver operations

40 minutes ago

Karachi University offers 25 acres land for TBTTP

10 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.