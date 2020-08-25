Amman Hosts 3rd Jordan-Iraq-Egypt Summit on Trilateral Cooperation - Royal Hashemite Court

The Jordanian capital of Amman hosted on Tuesday a trilateral summit between King Abdullah II, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, the kingdom's Royal Hashemite Court said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Jordanian capital of Amman hosted on Tuesday a trilateral summit between King Abdullah II, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, the kingdom's Royal Hashemite Court said.

Earlier in the day, Egypt's Youm7 newspaper reported that Sisi had left for Amman to participate in trilateral negotiations that aims to boost cooperation between the three countries.

"His Majesty King Abdullah II, President of #Egypt Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Prime Minister of #Iraq Mustafa Al Kadhimi, hold a trilateral summit in Amman, at Queen Alia International Airport," the court wrote on Twitter.

The meeting has discussed the latest developments in the middle East region, as well as issues of mutual concern and ways of economic, trade and investment cooperation between the three sides, an official statement, published by the court, said.

According to Abdullah II, the Palestinian issues still remains the core one in the region. The king reiterated its call for a two-state solution "that ends the Israeli occupation and leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines."

The king noted that the subject of food security will be the biggest challenge in 2021 and also called on the parties to coordinate efforts to cope with rapid developments in the region and attempts of foreign interference.

The first summit between the sides was held in March 2019, and the second one in New York in September of the same year.