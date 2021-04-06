UrduPoint.com
Amman Prosecutor Office Issues Gag Order In Ex-Crown Prince Hamzah's Case - State Media

Tue 06th April 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Amman's Attorney General Hassan Abdallat issued on Tuesday an order prohibiting the publication of any materials related to the high-profile security breach case featuring Hamzah bin Al-Hussein, a former crown prince of Jordan, to protect information deemed confidential, official Petra news agency reported.

The order, which includes a ban on audio and video materials and content circulating on social network platforms, will be in effect until further notice, Abdallat said, adding that the publication of any images or video clips on the issue is a criminal offense.

On Saturday, national media reported that several senior officials were arrested in a security breach case. Following the developments, Prince Hamzah, half-brother of the current King Abdullah II, said in a video message that he was placed under house arrest and cut off from communication.

The following day, the Jordanian foreign minister announced that the investigation revealed that Hamzah and two other officials had contacts with foreign intelligence agencies to destabilize the country.

In an audio recording that was published on Sunday evening and allegedly attributed to Hamzah, the ex-crown prince said that he would not abide by the law enforcement orders to stay out of touch with the outside world, but, at the same time, had no intention to escalate the situation.

In the aftermath, the royal Hashemite court said late on Monday that 41-year-old Hamzah had sworn loyalty to King Abdullah II.

Prince Hamzah was first in line to the throne until King Abdullah II removed his title as crown prince in 2004 and conferred it on his son Hussein five years later.

