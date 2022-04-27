UrduPoint.com

Ammo Depot On Fire In Russia's Belgorod Region, No One Wounded - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2022 | 07:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Russian Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said an ammunition depot was on fire near the village of Staraya Nelidovka, no one was wounded.

"I just got in touch with the head of the Golovinskoye rural settlement, Denis Zolotukhin.

According to preliminary information, an ammunition depot is on fire near the village of Staraya Nelidovka. There is no destruction of residential buildings, houses. There are no casualties among the civilian population," Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, he reported that he woke up from sounds similar to explosions.

