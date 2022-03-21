MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) An ammonia leak has been detected at a chemical facility in the vicinity of the Ukrainian city of Sumy, Dmitry Zhivitsky, the head of Sumy Regional State Administration, said on Monday.

On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry warned about the threat of provocations with toxic chemicals in the area by Ukrainian nationalists backed by the US and several EU countries in order to pin the fault on the Russian army.

"Currently, the affected area is about 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles)... Settlements that are under threat: the village of Novoselytsya," Zhivitsky said on Telegram, adding that the incident occurred at 4:30 a.

m. local time (2:30 GMT).

The city of Sumy is under no threat from the incident as emergency crews are working at the scene, he added.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.