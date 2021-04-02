Ammonia Leak in Russian Cold Storage Facility Leaves 2 People Injured - Emergency Services

Two employees of a cold storage facility in the Russian city of Irkutsk in southeastern Siberia were injured by toxic fumes caused by a leak of ammonia, a spokesperson for emergency services told Sputnik on Friday

"There was a leak of 10 liters [338 oz] of ammonia in one of the workshops of the cold storage plant," the spokesperson said.

Two workers were hospitalized with poisoning injures, according to the official.

The incident is being clarified.