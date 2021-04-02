Ammonia Leak in Russian Cold Storage Facility Leaves 2 People Injured - Emergency Services

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 03:21 PM
Two employees of a cold storage facility in the Russian city of Irkutsk in southeastern Siberia were injured by toxic fumes caused by a leak of ammonia, a spokesperson for emergency services told Sputnik on Friday
"There was a leak of 10 liters [338 oz] of ammonia in one of the workshops of the cold storage plant," the spokesperson said.
Two workers were hospitalized with poisoning injures, according to the official.
The incident is being clarified.