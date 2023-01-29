MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2023) The ammunition depot in the city of Isfahan, located in central Iran, where a powerful blast was reported late on Saturday night, was attacked by drones, Iranian news agency IRNA reports.

Earlier, IRNA said that an explosion occurred in Isfahan's northern neighborhood, at one of the defense enterprises of the country's defense ministry.

No casualties were reported.

Later in the night, IRNA said that mini-drones attacked the facility in Isfahan. One of the drones was shot down by air defense, while two other unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted by the military and blown up.

Nobody was injured and the military facility only suffered minor damage, IRNA specified.