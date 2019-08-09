UrduPoint.com
Ammunition Depot In Southern Turkey Near Syria's Border Hit By Explosions - Reports

Fri 09th August 2019 | 09:30 AM

Ammunition Depot in Southern Turkey Near Syria's Border Hit by Explosions - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Several blasts hit a weapons depot in Turkey's southern town of Reyhanli, located in the Hatay province close to the Syrian border, local media reported on Friday.

The NTV broadcaster reported, citing preliminary data, that the incident had caused no casualties.

However, residents of nearby houses have been evacuated.

The reasons behind the blasts are unknown.

On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara would be launching a new military operation east of the Euphrates River in Syria, targeting the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), saying that Moscow and Washington had already been informed of its plans. A Turkish military source has told Sputnik that the operation might begin after August 11.

